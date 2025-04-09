Today's political cartoons - April 9, 2025

Wednesday's cartoons - counterfeit goods, tinfoil hats, and more

By
published

An AI robot, depicted as a thief, is in the foreground distributing stolen creative works at a cheaper price to eager customers. In the background, the broken storefronts of the "Art" and "Music" businesses and their exasperated owners symbolize the harm inflicted on these industries by AI.

(Image credit: Gatis Sluka / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled "TARIFF CONSPIRACY THEORIES:" and depicts a caricature of Donald Trump with his mouth wide open in a shouting pose. Exaggerated lines emanate from his mouth, suggesting loud speech. Surrounding him are three speech bubbles, each containing a different statement in large, hand-drawn lettering. One speech bubble reads, "THERE'S A CARAVAN OF IMPORTS POURING OVER OUR BORDER!" Another states, "THE ALUMINUM MARKET IS CONTROLLED BY THE ALUMINATI!" The third, positioned near his tiny hands, exclaims, "STOP THE STEEL!"

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

