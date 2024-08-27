Today's political cartoons - August 27, 2024
Tuesday's cartoons - new guy, new slogan, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The wit and wisdom of Sven-Göran Eriksson
In Depth The first foreign coach to manage England on football, life and death
By The Week Staff Published
-
Tartu: Estonia's lesser-known cultural hub
The Week Recommends This affordable Baltic city is home to an array of museums, galleries and arts venues
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
'Mideast foes save face'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published