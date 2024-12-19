Today's political cartoons - December 19, 2024
Thursday's cartoons - inauguration shakedown, shaky legacy, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Oscar predictions 2025: who will win?
In Depth From awards-circuit heavyweights to curve balls, these are the films and actors causing a stir
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Magical Christmas markets in the Black Forest
The Week Recommends Snow, twinkling lights, glühwein and song: the charm of traditional festive markets in south-west Germany
By Jaymi McCann Published
-
Argos in Cappadocia: a magical hotel befitting its fairytale location
The Week Recommends Each of the unique rooms are carved out of the ancient caves
By Yasemen Kaner-White Published