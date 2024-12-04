Today's political cartoons - December 4, 2024
Wednesday's cartoons - gift guides, Miss Manners, and more
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
President Yoon's three hours of chaos: what was South Korea leader thinking?
Today's Big Question A surprise declaration of martial law ignited protests and turmoil overnight
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Should the UK ban marriage between cousins?
In The Spotlight Several Scandinavian nations are banning consanguineous unions, with some calling for Britain to follow suit
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
One Hundred Years of Solitude: 'epic' adaptation captures magic of 'unfilmable' novel
The Week Recommends Netflix series based on Gabriel Garcia Marquez's world-famous book is 'remarkable' TV
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published