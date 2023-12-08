Today's political cartoons - December 8, 2023
Friday's cartoons - flagging support for Ukraine, the cost of living crisis, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
Quiz of The Week: 2 - 8 December
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Scottish court rules UK government veto of Holyrood gender reform bill was lawful
Speed Read Constitutional ruling disappoints LGBTQ+ campaigners but offers a boost to Rishi Sunak
By Jamie Timson, The Week UK Published
-
What 2024 election in Russia will tell us about Vladimir Putin's grip on power
The Explainer President announces bid to run for fifth term – and he could hold on to power until 2036
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published