Today's political cartoons - February 17, 2025
Monday's cartoons - knife edge politics, yucky Ye, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Germany's elections: from dull to high drama
The Explainer Surge of far-right AfD threatens to upend mainstream coalition politics
By The Week UK Published
-
Is the British Army ready to deploy to Ukraine?
Today's Big Question The UK 'would be expected to play a major role' if a peacekeeping force is sent to enforce ceasefire with Russia
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
The optics of Hamas' hostage releases
In The Spotlight 'Release certificates' and 'gift bags' part of 'strategic choreography' of prisoner swaps
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published