Today's political cartoons - January 10, 2024
Wednesday's cartoons - a Boeing calamity, a MAGA hostage situation, and more
British warship repels 'largest Houthi attack to date' in the Red Sea
Speed read Western allies warn of military response to Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels if attacks on ships continue
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
What happens behind the scenes in Whitehall when power changes hands
Under the radar Preparations must begin for a possible transition of power to a Labour government, says think tank
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
Armed gangs, prison breaks and on-air hostages: how Ecuador was plunged into crisis
The Explainer Gangs launch deadly revenge after president declares state of emergency following escape of feared drug boss from prison
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published