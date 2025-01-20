Today's political cartoons - January 20, 2025
Monday's cartoons - swearing in, do not pass go, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Will Trump's 'madman' strategy pay off?
Today's Big Question Incoming US president likes to seem unpredictable but, this time round, world leaders could be wise to his playbook
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
The long road ahead to rebuild life in Gaza
The Explainer As the Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect, Palestinians return to find 90% of homes destroyed, health and water infrastructure in ruins, and acute food poverty
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Why trout is the new salmon
The Week Recommends Oven-roasted, hot-smoked or topping a jacket potato, trout is winning favour over salmon for its sustainability and delicate flavour
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published