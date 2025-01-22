Today's political cartoons - January 22, 2025
Wednesday's cartoons - healthy concerns, birds of a feather, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
A boozy weekend at the Mauritian Rum Festival
The Week Recommends Sample the idyllic island's finest spirits at Beachcomber's week-long event
By James Rampton Published
-
The Brutalist, AI and the future of cinema
The Explainer The use of AI in the Oscar-tipped epic has launched a fresh debate over its applications in the film industry
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Airport expansion: is Labour choosing growth over the environment?
Today's Big Question Government indicates support for third Heathrow runway and expansion of Gatwick and Luton, despite climate concerns
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published