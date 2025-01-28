Today's political cartoons - January 28, 2025
Tuesday's cartoons - the cost of healthcare, Chinese A.I., and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
How should we define extremism and terrorism?
Today's Big Question The government has faced calls to expand the definition of terrorism in the wake of Southport murders
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
The UK's most romantic retreats
The Week Recommends From Scottish castles to cosy windmills these scenic hotels are perfect for a last-minute getaway
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
DeepSeek: Chinese AI that has upended the tech world
In the Spotlight Overnight success of low-cost Chinese chatbot app sparks a 'frenzy' of doubt in US AI dominance
By The Week UK Published