Today's political cartoons - January 3, 2025
Friday's cartoons - a new border wall, a rough start, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
How can the UK solve the adult social care crisis?
Today's Big Question New commission announced to turn our buckling care sector around: yet more delay or finally a way forward?
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Meghan Markle's Netflix show: 'bang on the money' or hopelessly 'cheugy'?
Talking Point The Duchess of Sussex relaunched her Instagram just in time for the trailer for her new lifestyle series
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The dark side of salmon farming
In the Spotlight Scottish salmon is the UK's biggest global food export, but concern is growing over record-high death rates, escapes and environmental impact
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published