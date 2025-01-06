Today's political cartoons - January 6, 2025
Monday's cartoons - dumpster fire, anniversary, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Is 'AI slop' breaking the internet?
In The Spotlight 'Low-quality, inauthentic, or inaccurate' content is taking over social media and distorting search engine results
By The Week UK Published
-
How should Westminster handle Elon Musk?
Today's Big Question Musk's about-face on Nigel Farage demonstrates that he is a 'precarious' ally, but his influence on the Trump White House makes fending off his attacks a delicate business
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
A guide to winter foraging in the UK
The Week Recommends From oyster mushrooms to sea beet, keep an eye out for these tasty edible plants
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published