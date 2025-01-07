Today's political cartoons - January 7, 2025
Tuesday's cartoons - unsubscribing, political rivalry, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Gorizia and Nova Gorica: twin towns united in culture
The Week Recommends Europe's first 'borderless' Capital of Culture reunites two towns – one in Italy, one in Slovenia – that were split apart by war
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The return of history: is the West's liberal establishment crumbling?
Today's Big Question Justin Trudeau's resignation signals a wider political trend that has upended the liberal consensus
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
More than 170,000 residents live permanently in static caravans in the UK
In The Spotlight Legal action begins after people lose life savings and are forced to sell homes to cover 'hidden costs'
By The Week UK Published