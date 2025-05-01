Today's political cartoons - May 1 2025

Thursday's cartoons - Trump blames Biden, the dangers of A.I., and more

This image displays President Donald J. Trump's 2025 wall calendar. Overlaying all of the first 100 days are "BLAME BIDEN" written repeatedly in black marker. One marker is named "FIRST 100 DAYS." A second, ready to begin writing, is named "SECOND 100 DAYS."

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a living room scene where a man reclines in an armchair wearing a virtual reality headset. He holds a donut in one hand and a soda cup rests on the armrest. Two women stand nearby. One says, "I FEEL LIKE AI WAS CREATED BY PEOPLE WHO DIDN'T SEE WALL-E AS A CAUTIONARY TALE."

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

