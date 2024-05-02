Today's political cartoons - May 2, 2024
Thursday's cartoons - the price of eggs, extremes, and more
United Methodists overturn ban on LGBTQ+ clergy
Speed Read The church also voted to reverse the ban on same-sex weddings
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Arizona lawmakers repeal 1864 abortion ban
Speed Read The state's policy was first enacted when Abraham Lincoln was president
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Is international law falling apart?
Today's Big Question Conflict in Gaza is testing the strength of the two intergovernmental courts in The Hague
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published