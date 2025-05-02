Today's political cartoons - May 2, 2025

Friday's cartoons - 60 Minutes, young Democrats, and more

By
published

This surreal-looking cartoon is titled "'DALI'S 'GOOD NIGHT AND GOOD LUCK.'" The bottom left shows a melting clock with "60 MINUTES" on its face, dripping onto a red surface. The top right features the Paramount Pictures logo. The left depicts a "MAGA" hat hanging on a dying tree.. The bottom right shows Edward R. Murrow in a suit holding a melting "CBS NEWS" logo.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon, titled "the DEMOCRAT YOUTH MOVEMENT CONTINUES," depicts a donkey, in a wheelchair being kicked off a cliff by a leg drawn to look like a young person's leg in skinny pants and a sneaker. The donkey says, "EXACTLY WHAT KIND OF 'GOING AWAY PARTY' IS THIS ?"

(Image credit: Dick Wright / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

