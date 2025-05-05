Today's political cartoons - May 5, 2025

Monday's cartoons - A shrinking economy, Medicaid cuts, and more

By
published

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump standing in front of an oversized washing machine labeled "TARIFFS" with its door open. He holds up a tiny T-shirt with "THE ECONOMY" written on it and looks perplexed. A thought bubble above his head says, "THERE MUST HAVE BEEN TOO MUCH HOT AIR IN MY SPIN CYCLE...

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2024 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a married couple in bed, looking terrified with wide eyes at Donald Trump and Elon Musk standing at the foot of their bed. Musk has a kid on his shoulders. The wife asks, "WHY ARE THEY HERE ?! ?!" while the husband thinks, "TO HAVE US MAKE MORE BABIES ... I THINK ..." Trump and Musk say, "CYBERTRUCKS AND TRUMP BITCOINS AREN'T GOING TO BUY THEMSELVES !!!"

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2024 Tribune Content Agency)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest