Today's political cartoons - May 7, 2025

Wednesday's cartoons - film industry tariffs, self-deportation, and more

By
published

This political cartoon depicts a movie poster titled "TARIFFS" in large, dramatic lettering, set against a dark and stormy sky with a swirling tornado in the background. Three figures are caught in the wind and debris below the tornado, looking upwards with expressions of shock and fear. Smaller text at the bottom reads "NOW THREATENING the AMERICAN FILM INDUSTRY."

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a Caucasian middle-aged man and a younger woman walking a dog. The man says, "WHERE ARE OUR THOUSAND-DOLLAR STIPEND AND AIRPLANE TICKETS IF WE WANT TO SELF-DEPORT? The woman answers, "AT THIS POINT, WHO'S GOING TO TAKE US?"

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

