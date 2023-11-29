Today's political cartoons - November 29, 2023

Wednesday's cartoons - social media's murky waters, seasonal spending, and more

By The Week US
published

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate)

Editorial Cartoon

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Bob Gorrell / Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Tom Stiglich / Copyright 2023 MediaNews Group / Creators Syndicate)

Editorial Cartoon

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2023 Claytoonz)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2023 Hellertoon.com)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.

The Week US
Latest