Today's political cartoons - November 29, 2023
Wednesday's cartoons - social media's murky waters, seasonal spending, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
Hamas to release Russian hostages as gesture of thanks to Putin
Speed Read Show of appreciation follows release of Israeli-Russian national Roni Krivoi on 26 November
By Jamie Timson, The Week UK Published
-
Irish literary success: what's behind Emerald Isle's 'golden age' of writing?
Talking Points From Sally Rooney to Paul Lynch, Irish writers have dominated the English-language literary scene in recent years
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
The daily business briefing: November 29, 2023
Business Briefing Mark Cuban reportedly agrees to sell majority stake in Dallas Mavericks, Charles Munger dies at age 99, and more
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published