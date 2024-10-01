Today's political cartoons - October 1, 2024
Tuesday's cartoons - the season of changing colours, a brief pause, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The row over UK maternity pay
Talking Point Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch implied that taxpayer-funded benefit was 'excessive' and called for 'greater responsibility'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The best places for a last-minute sunny autumn break
The Week Recommends Escape the chilly weather at these sun-drenched destinations
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Monsters: why is the Menendez brothers Netflix hit so controversial?
Talking Point Ryan Murphy’s latest true-crime series recounts infamous 1989 Beverly Hills murders, but some critics say his retelling takes too many liberties with the truth
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published