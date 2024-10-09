Today's political cartoons - October 9, 2024
Wednesday's cartoons - table talk, tricks not treats, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
What are the main security threats facing the UK?
Today's Big Question State plots by Russia and Iran are joined by renewed efforts from Islamic State and al-Qaeda, and younger far-right extremists
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'New poll gives Harris an edge'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Threads: how apocalyptic pseudo-documentary shocked a nation
In the Spotlight The rarely shown nuclear annihilation film will reappear on TV screens this week
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published