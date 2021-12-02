Olympic committee says 2nd call with tennis star Peng Shuai 'reconfirmed' that she 'appeared to be safe'

The International Olympic Committee says it has held another video call with tennis star Peng Shuai after the Women's Tennis Association again expressed "serious doubts" that she's safe.

The IOC said in a statement Thursday that another video call with Peng, the tennis star who went missing after she accused a former Chinese official of sexual assault, took place on Wednesday. The Olympic organization previously said last month it spoke with Peng, and a still photo from the video call was released. During the first call, she "explained her situation and appeared to be safe and well, given the difficult situation she is in," and this was "reconfirmed" on Wednesday's call, the IOC said.

This came after the Women's Tennis Association, which has been pushing for greater assurances about Peng's safety and an investigation into her sexual assault allegations, on Wednesday announced it would suspend tournaments in China, as officials have failed to "verifiably prove that Peng is free and able to speak without interference or intimidation." WTA CEO Steve Simon said he still has "serious doubts that she is free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation." Her assault claims were censored in China shortly after she came forward with them.

A statement attributed to Peng was released by Chinese state media last month, which claimed that "everything is fine" and walked back her assault allegations. But Simon dismissed this as a "staged statement," and while suspending tournaments in China on Wednesday, he said he can't "ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault."

The IOC on Thursday defended its approach to situation, saying it shares "the same concern" about Peng but is "using 'quiet diplomacy.'" After Wednesday's video call, the committee said it will "stay in regular touch with" Peng has a "personal meeting" planned for January.