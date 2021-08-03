Mitch McConnell laughs after Chuck Schumer playfully cuts him off en route to press conference

Contrary to popular belief, even senators have a sense of humor.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) playfully cut off Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at the last second, as they approached the lectern for their weekly press conferences at the same time. Schumer framed the lighthearted slight as just "the prerogatives of the majority," while McConnell, alongside plenty of other reporters in the room, laughed harder than NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell said she had ever seen.

Sen. Chuck Schumer races Sen. Mitch McConnell to the lectern for weekly press conference pic.twitter.com/DtoVGaZo9R — The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2021

I wasn’t sure how this was going to turn out - Schumer telling McConnell the benefits of the majority is speaking first. But I just witnessed ⁦@LeaderMcConnell⁩ laugh harder than I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/9wpN0aGGRX — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) August 3, 2021

Funny & lighthearted moment when Senators Schumer and McConnell both arrived at the same time to their weekly leadership press conferences. Senator Schumer snuck in front at the last moment. pic.twitter.com/8UUhiD4OIY — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) August 3, 2021

Afterward, when it was McConnell's turn to speak, the minority leader offered those who witnessed the entertaining moment some sage advice: "You never want to get between Chuck and the camera."