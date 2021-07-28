CNN airs incredibly explicit and threatening voicemail D.C. officer received during Jan. 6 testimony

Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone shared with CNN's Don Lemon Tonight a threatening voicemail he received while testifying in front of the Jan. 6 House select committee on Tuesday.

The voicemail, which Lemon says Fanone requested air without censorship, is laced with expletives and offensive slurs, and accuses the officer of both lying and dramatically performing as he shared his account of what happened during the Capitol riot. During the hearing, Fanone said he felt he had gone "to hell and back" to protect American lawmakers and citizens, some of whom now show a "disgraceful" amount of indifference toward the events of Jan. 6.

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone joins @donlemon in the studio tonight after his testimony to the Select Committee investigating January 6th. Hear the shocking voicemail he received during his testimony – and a warning – the language is graphic. Listen: pic.twitter.com/U9AqFamzzr — Don Lemon Tonight (@DonLemonTonight) July 28, 2021

"This is what happens to people that tell the truth in Trump's America," Fanone said in response to the message. And he's unfortunately "come to expect" this kind of reaction. "It's not the first time that people have expressed similar opinions to me. Unfortunately, you know, ... there is an element in this country that believes that."

