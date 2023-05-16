Skip to main content Skip to main content
Daily Puzzles
Codeword: May 16, 2023
The daily codeword – part of The Week’s new puzzles section
byThe Week Staff
May 16, 2023
Sudoku Hard: May 16, 2023
Daily Puzzles
Sudoku Hard: May 16, 2023
Sudoku Medium: May 16, 2023
Daily Puzzles
Sudoku Medium: May 16, 2023
Crossword: May 16, 2023
Daily Puzzles
Crossword: May 16, 2023
Sudoku Hard: May 15, 2023
Daily Puzzles
Sudoku Hard: May 15, 2023
The college rankings rebellion
Briefing
The college rankings rebellion
How to interview Donald Trump
Talking point
How to interview Donald Trump
GOP-led states reportedly accusing JPMorgan Chase of religious bias
Chasing Chase
GOP-led states reportedly accusing JPMorgan Chase of religious bias