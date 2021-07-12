Psaki shoots down Clyburn's call for Biden to endorse filibuster carveout

As Politico reported over the weekend, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) is calling on his longtime ally, President Biden, to endorse a filibuster carveout that would allow the Senate to pass legislation related to Constitutional issues, like Democrats' sweeping voting rights bill, with a simple majority while still preserving the 60-vote threshold in other situations.

It doesn't sound like the commander-in-chief will weigh in on the matter. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday, after clarifying that the Biden administration considers Clyburn a "good friend" and "important partner," told reporters that any changes to the filibuster "will be made by members of the Senate, not by this president or any president, frankly, moving forward."

Psaki went on to reiterate that Biden still doesn't support eliminating the filibuster outright, but, in keeping with her earlier comments, she didn't hint whether he personally backs an exemption.