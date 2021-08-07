Senate breaks filibuster on bipartisan infrastructure bill

Speed Reads
The Senate, in a rare Saturday session, voted to break the filibuster and advance the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The final vote was 67-27, with seventeen Republicans joining the Democratic majority to clear the 60-vote threshold. Two other Republicans, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.), were absent (Graham is recovering from a COVID-19 infection), but would have supported the motion, as well.
It's not quite ready for a final vote yet, as lawmakers will continue to work their through a series of proposed amendments. Passage technically could happen at some point Saturday if the sides can reach an agreement, or it could drag on for a few days. Some senators are reportedly more optimistic than others.