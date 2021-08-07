Senate breaks filibuster on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The Senate, in a rare Saturday session, voted to break the filibuster and advance the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The final vote was 67-27, with seventeen Republicans joining the Democratic majority to clear the 60-vote threshold. Two other Republicans, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.), were absent (Graham is recovering from a COVID-19 infection), but would have supported the motion, as well.

GOP yes votes, per @alizaslav — Roy Blunt, Shelley Moore Capito, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Kevin Cramer, Mike Crapo, Chuck Grassley, John Hoeven, Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman, Jim Risch, Mike Rounds, Mitt Romney, Thom Tillis, Todd Young, Deb Fischer, Cornyn — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 7, 2021

It's not quite ready for a final vote yet, as lawmakers will continue to work their through a series of proposed amendments. Passage technically could happen at some point Saturday if the sides can reach an agreement, or it could drag on for a few days. Some senators are reportedly more optimistic than others.