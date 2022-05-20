Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announces campaign for Congress: 'I feel a fire'

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is running for Congress.

On Friday's Morning Joe, de Blasio announced his campaign for a seat in New York's redrawn 10th congressional district, which includes Brooklyn, where he lives. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) currently represents that district but plans to run in New York's 12th district after the new congressional map is officially finalized, according to The Associated Press.

"People are hurting," de Blasio said. "They need help, they need help fast, and they need leaders who can actually get them help now and know how to do it. I do know how to do it from years of serving the people of this city."

De Blasio served as New York City mayor for two terms from 2014 through 2021 and was succeeded by Eric Adams. In 2019, he launched an unsuccessful campaign for president. He previously hinted he might run for governor of New York but decided against it in January 2022, announcing his decision in a video referencing several past controversies. "I was not good with groundhogs at all," he joked. "Probably shouldn't have gone to the gym."

Speaking on Morning Joe, de Blasio said New Yorkers need "exactly the kinds of things that I focused on" in office, including "money back in their pocket," adding that "I feel a fire" that's "greater than ever" after "watching what's happening in this country."

When asked about crime rates in the city, he also pledged, "We're going to turn it around."