U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has COVID, the government official announced Friday.

"My 5-year-old son, my wife Alice, and I have all tested positive for COVID-19," Murthy wrote on Twitter, at the start of a lengthy thread. "Our son has a runny nose and low-grade fever but is otherwise eating, drinking, playing with his sister, and watching his favorite cartoons." Murthy's 4-year-old daughter, who was the first to test positive, is also doing well.

For his part, Murthy says he and his wife have "mild symptoms."

"She has a headache and fatigue. I'm experiencing muscle aches, chills, and sore throat," he added, noting that "one major source of peace of mind" for him and his spouse is that they both, as well as their son, are vaccinated.

"Vaccines are very effective at saving our lives and keeping us out of the hospital," Murthy wrote. "As parents, I can't tell you how reassuring it is to know we'll be able to care for our kids even if we get infected."

"Whether you've had COVID or not, whatever your beliefs may be, I wish for you the love of family & friends. I know it feels like we're in endless conflict," the surgeon general concluded. "But we are brothers and sisters first with common hopes and common concerns. May we all find healing in the days ahead."