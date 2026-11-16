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The dark side of brotherhood

The Cornell University rape case has turned a spotlight on sexual assault at fraternities.

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Cornell’s Chi Phi house
Cornell’s Chi Phi house
(Image credit: AP)

What happened at Cornell?

In her lawsuit filed recently, a student known as Jane Doe accused seven fraternity members of gang rape. She said she went to the Chi Phi house for a consensual sexual encounter but that fraternity brothers later pressured her into taking ketamine and alcohol and invited others to sexually assault her. Messages flew on the house’s group chat saying “Free pussy” was available, with one brother answering, “Shop still open?” The men deny raping her, and no criminal charges have been brought in the 2024 incident. But the story has sparked a national conversation about women’s safety on campus—and the responsibility of Greek organizations for fostering a party culture that treats women like sex objects. Ever since the 1978 film Animal House portrayed Greek life as a hedonistic bacchanal, fraternities have been implicated over and over again in episodes of brutal, sometimes deadly, hazing as well as numerous sexual assaults. “There’s been no substantive reform,” said Douglas Fierberg, lawyer for the family of a fraternity brother who died during a 2011 hazing ritual, “despite all the kids dying, despite all the women being raped.”

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