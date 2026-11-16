The dark side of brotherhood

What happened at Cornell?

In her lawsuit filed recently, a student known as Jane Doe accused seven fraternity members of gang rape. She said she went to the Chi Phi house for a consensual sexual encounter but that fraternity brothers later pressured her into taking ketamine and alcohol and invited others to sexually assault her. Messages flew on the house’s group chat saying “Free pussy” was available, with one brother answering, “Shop still open?” The men deny raping her, and no criminal charges have been brought in the 2024 incident. But the story has sparked a national conversation about women’s safety on campus—and the responsibility of Greek organizations for fostering a party culture that treats women like sex objects. Ever since the 1978 film Animal House portrayed Greek life as a hedonistic bacchanal, fraternities have been implicated over and over again in episodes of brutal, sometimes deadly, hazing as well as numerous sexual assaults. “There’s been no substantive reform,” said Douglas Fierberg, lawyer for the family of a fraternity brother who died during a 2011 hazing ritual, “despite all the kids dying, despite all the women being raped.”

How many students are in fraternities?

Nationwide, some 7% of men at four-year colleges are in Greek life, but at some schools it is central to socializing: The figure is around 30% at Cornell and over 70% at Virginia’s Washington and Lee University. Many young men follow their fathers and grandfathers into houses, continuing a family legacy; others join for the ready-made friend group and lifelong connections. Studies show students in Greek life have better mental health and a stronger sense of belonging and are more likely to pursue graduate degrees. Over half of Greek- affiliated alumni report finding a job within two months of graduation, compared with just 36% of nonaffiliated alums. Given those benefits, it’s no surprise that fraternity membership has rebounded this decade after reaching a low in 2020, and at least 10 schools invited fraternities onto their campuses for the first time last year. Too often, though, the bonding among brothers revolves around heavy alcohol consumption.

Is there a problem with alcohol?

Nearly 90% of fraternity members report binge drinking, compared with just over 60% of other students. They’re also more likely to report overconsuming alcohol after they leave college, and fraternity membership is actually associated with dying earlier. There may be some self- selection for both drinking and poor treatment of women. In one study, nearly half of fraternity members said they joined specifically for the party culture, while another study found that men who strongly endorsed traditional gender roles were more likely to pledge. University of Arkansas professor Jacquelyn Wiersma-Mosley found that when it comes to sexual violence on campus, the “biggest predators” were men involved with Greek life. Some men join explicitly seeking “power and status,” says University of Oregon psychologist Jennifer Freyd. “There is a tradition in fraternities of objectifying women’s bodies.

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Where does that lead?

In a 2019 survey, a quarter of female undergraduates said they’d been assaulted or groped—often at fraternity houses. Cornell briefly suspended fraternity parties in 2022 after one student was sexually assaulted and at least four others were drugged at fraternity- affiliated houses all in the same weekend. In 2026, three women reported sexual assault at the University of Tennessee, with two suspecting they were drugged at fraternities. At the University of Arkansas, a male student, 19, was charged with raping a woman this year at the Kappa Sigma house; he denies any wrongdoing. Lucy Taylor, who runs a podcast about excesses in Greek life, says she dropped out of a sorority at the University of Maryland after a fraternity member raped her. Sorority sisters there, she said, were instructed not to leave a fraternity party until midnight to avoid giving offense. “It was just normal if someone didn’t remember hooking up with someone from the night before,” Taylor said

What can colleges do?

In the wake of the Cornell case, many people have called on universities to abolish fraternities altogether. But most universities hesitate to do so. They don’t want to punish the vast majority of law- abiding fraternity brothers for the crimes of a few—and they fear backlash from Greek alumni, who tend to be generous donors. Because the fraternities are national organizations, not university groups, a school can push them out only to see them move two blocks down the street. “The bad behavior just goes further off campus,” said historian Nicholas Syrett of the University of Wisconsin, “where it gets less oversight from school officials.” But there’s another option: Go co-ed.

Has that been successful?

Several prominent schools in the Northeast have transitioned from Greek chapters to a residential housing system that offers similar benefits of group living but are coed and run by the school. Williams College did this in the 1960s, Amherst College in the 1980s, and Maine’s Bowdoin College in the 1990s. Others have forced Greek fraternity chapters to open up to women. That hasn’t always worked. Connecticut’s Trinity College tried it in 2012, but women refused to join the coed fraternities and men refused to join the coed sororities; by 2015, the single-sex chapters were back. Where it does work, though, it is transformative. Wesleyan University went coed in 2014 after several harrowing cases of sexual assault, and it now boasts three co-ed fraternities and one sorority. “The campus today is safer and it is more equitable,” said its president, Michael Roth. Most important, “the incidence of reported sexual violence is way down.”