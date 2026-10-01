Will the Cornell rape case spur accountability nationwide?

Seven Cornell frat members have been accused of a gang rape in 2024

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Students walk on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.
Cornell allegedly offered the accused the ‘opportunity to mitigate their punishment by writing an essay’
(Image credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

As details continue to emerge about the fraternity members who allegedly drugged and gang raped a student at Cornell University in 2024, many hope it could be a reckoning for colleges across the country. The ongoing civil lawsuit may also bring about systemic changes, even as some accuse Cornell of treating the seven defendants too lightly.

‘Safety’ is education’s ‘precondition’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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