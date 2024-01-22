Post Office scandal casts new light on Robin Garbutt murder conviction

A postmaster currently serving a life sentence for murdering his wife has claimed he was falsely convicted using evidence from the Horizon IT system at the centre of the Post Office scandal.

Robin Garbutt has spent the last 12 years behind bars after being convicted in 2011 of killing his postmistress wife Diana above their shop in Melsonby, North Yorkshire.

Appeal documents, seen by The Telegraph, show that evidence from the Horizon system was used to demonstrate a "pattern of fraud" – that Garbutt was stealing money to fund a lavish lifestyle and that he staged an armed robbery that left his wife dead in order to cover up his theft.

Without this, claim his supporters, then "a huge chunk of the motive for the murder – and the manner in which it was staged – disappears too", said the paper.

Garbutt has always claimed his wife was murdered by an armed intruder, who forced him to hand over £16,000 from the Post Office safe. His legal team have long pointed to the lack of forensic evidence linking him to his wife's murder and say that the timings of events set out by the prosecution do not match what they say are the facts.

Garbutt has maintained his innocence and a "loyal group of supporters agree with him", said The Sunday Times. They argue that a "bungled investigation, mistaken experts and – above all – lies by the Post Office, mean the wrong man has been convicted of the crime".

Not everyone is convinced, however. Speaking to The Sun, Diana's mother, Agnes Gaylor, said Garbutt was using "any opportunity to keep pleading his innocence and now he’s trying to use the Horizon scandal to his advantage.

"The appeal court has already ruled that Horizon played no part in Diana's murder but he's prepared to try anything to keep this thing going."

But the ITV drama "Mr Bates vs The Post Office" has given Garbutt and his supporters "renewed hope that his conviction could yet be overturned", said The Telegraph.