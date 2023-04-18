Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Daily Puzzles

Crossword: April 18, 2023

The daily crossword – part of The Week’s new puzzles section

Skip advert

Recommended

Sudoku Hard: April 18, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: April 18, 2023

Sudoku Medium: April 18, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Medium: April 18, 2023

Codeword: April 18, 2023
Codeword
Daily Puzzles

Codeword: April 18, 2023

Sudoku Hard: April 17, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: April 17, 2023

Most Popular

5 funny toons about Clarence Thomas
Political Cartoon
Feature

5 funny toons about Clarence Thomas

Leaked U.S. intel jumped to global breach via Navy vet's pro-Russia account
Jake Teixeira
sh-tpost to sh-tstorm

Leaked U.S. intel jumped to global breach via Navy vet's pro-Russia account

Codeword: April 15, 2023
Codeword
Cartoons

Codeword: April 15, 2023