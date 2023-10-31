5 one-of-a-kind hotels coming soon

Starting to plan your 2024 travel adventures? You'll want to clear your schedule for these new hotels, all expected to be open by next summer.

Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island

The Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island is a 20-minute flight from Seychelles International Airport in Mahé (Image credit: Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island)

Paradise has been found. The Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island, set to open in early 2024, is on a private island with pristine beaches that have become a sanctuary for wildlife such as Hawksbill turtles, which come up to lay their eggs in the sand. The resort's villas were built a safe distance away from the breeding grounds, and feature private pools, outdoor showers and outdoor dining areas. A solar field will create renewable energy for most of the hotel's operations, and multiple gardens will grow fruits and vegetables for use in the property's six restaurants and bars.

Longfellow Hotel

Visitors to Portland, Maine, enjoy walking along the Eastern Promenade (Image credit: Shawn Patrick Ouellette / Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

A stay at the Longfellow Hotel in Portland, Maine, just might turn you into a poet. The boutique hotel, named after the Portland native and wordsmith Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, is making news in the city as the "first independent, full-service hotel" to open in two decades, Architectural Digest reported. The 48-room boutique hotel is scheduled to open in early January 2024, along with its restaurant, the Twinflower Café, and the Five of Clubs, a salon-style lounge that will serve beer, wine, cocktails and small bites. Guests looking to unwind can visit the Nordic-inspired Astraea wellness spa and book a session in one of the private infrared sauna rooms or meditation experience rooms.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

XELA Tulum

In Tulum, Mexico, the jungle meets the sea (Image credit: XELA Tulum)

XELA Tulum brings the outdoors in. Opening on Nov. 1, this 12-suite beachfront resort in the Mexican Caribbean has rooms that open up so the sea breeze can enter. The minimalist design enhances these ocean views, and each suite offers its own perks; the Concha Suite, for instance, has a private terrace and outdoor bathtub. For a 360-degree look at the jungle and sea, guests can head up to XELA Tulum's rooftop, a natural gathering spot. Complimentary amenities include vinyasa flow yoga classes and guided meditation, with the option to also book private classes and rituals like a sound healing ceremony.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas will have more than 30 restaurants, lounges and bars (Image credit: Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas is pure desert glitz. It's been a long time coming, with construction first starting 14 years ago. The 67-story resort will have 3,655 rooms, and when it opens on Dec. 13 it will be "the tallest occupiable building" on the Las Vegas Strip, Travel + Leisure reported. Every guest room has floor-to-ceiling windows and soaking tubs, with marble and mercury glass accents. The hotel's massive casino will stretch across 150,000 square feet, complete with soaring 42-foot-high ceilings and a massive chandelier as its centerpiece. It's not a Vegas hotel without a pool, and the Fontainebleau's six-acre complex will also have four bars, two restaurants and a gaming space.

100 Princes Street

This illustration of 100 Princes Street shows how the historic building will look when the hotel opens in 2024 (Image credit: Red Carnation Hotel Collection)

An extensive restoration and renovation is bringing new life to 100 Princes Street in Edinburgh. Set to open in the spring of 2024, this will be the Red Carnation Hotel Collection's first property in Scotland, and is in an excellent spot directly facing Edinburgh Castle. The historic building was once a Royal Over-Seas League, and the design team worked with local artisans to create one-of-a-kind furniture, artwork and fabrics. This includes a mural featuring Scottish explorers and a special tartan to help bring out the property's rich heritage.