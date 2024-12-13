Electric Dreams: a 'nerd's nirvana' at Tate Modern

'Poignant' show explores 20th-century art's relationship with technology

Atsuko Tanaka&#039;s Electric Dress
Atsuko Tanaka's 'potentially lethal' dress 'made of neon tubes and industrial light bulbs'
(Image credit: Tate)
By
published

"We are living in an age of geeks", and Tate Modern's "Electric Dreams: Art and Technology before the Internet" is an exhibition that would delight "our techie overlords in Silicon Valley", said Alastair Sooke in The Daily Telegraph.

It is "a nerd's nirvana of experimental artworks", filled with "flashing lights", "intermittent beeps" and "curious machines". The show's premise is "simple, smart, and – yes – electrifying": it is a survey of art inspired by science and engineering from the end of the Second World War to the emergence of the internet in the early 1990s, featuring dozens of works by more than 70 artists from around the world who grappled with the implications of technology.

