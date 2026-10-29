Hokusai: Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji – ‘full of beauty, humour and technical interest’

Exhibition explores ‘timeless’ image and history of the iconic Japanese symbol

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Hokusai Mount Fuji
‘Fuji is the star’: Hokusai’s Clear Day with a Southern Breeze
(Image credit: The National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo)

Mount Fuji has been “an object of devotion” for centuries, said Christopher Harding in The Telegraph. Located just beyond the limits of present-day Tokyo, the conical-shaped active volcano was long believed to be a place where “kami” (local deities) resided.

The best-known depictions of the peak come from the pen of Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). In “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” (1831), the mountain sits “impassive in the distance” as tiny figures in boats scramble to face the titular wave: as many as 15,000 impressions were made of it, making it “the viral content of its day”.

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