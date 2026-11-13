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Painting the French Riviera: a ‘miraculous’ exhibition

Royal Academy shows Mediterranean-themed works by Cézanne, Renoir, Matisse and Picasso

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Braque’s Seascape, L’Estaque (1906): uncharacteristically “merry”
Seascape, L’Estaque (1906): one of Braque’s uncharacteristically ‘merry’ works
(Image credit: Museo National Thyssen-Bornemisza, 2026 ADAGP, Paris and DACS, LONDO)

The impressionists are probably “the world’s favourite artists”, said Mark Hudson in The Independent. For the past half-century at least, the big names of the movement have been exhibited so regularly and expansively that “it’s almost impossible to imagine a major show on these artists, and their successors, composed almost entirely of unfamiliar works”. And yet, this exhibition at London’s Royal Academy manages precisely that.

Drawing on loans from museums worldwide, it is focused on a moment around the turn of the 20th century, when artists took advantage of new railways and decamped from Paris to the Mediterranean coast en masse, attracted by its warm climate and connections to antiquity. Its theme is that the French Riviera – the Côte d’Azur – “was essential to the creation of modern art”.

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