6 great walking shoes that will take you anywhere you need to go
Put your best foot forward in these kicks
When you're out exploring a new or favorite destination, you want shoes that will keep up, block after block and mile after mile. Here are six comfortable pairs that can go the distance.
Allbirds Tree Flyer 2 (women's)
These lightweight sneakers will put a spring in your step. The Tree Flyer 2 has a well-cushioned sole, and extra support on the toe and mid-foot provides stability. Allbirds shoes are sustainable: The Tree Flyer 2's upper (sneaker slang for the top part) is made from eucalyptus tree fiber, and its outsole is natural rubber. The snappy shoes can also be thrown in the washing machine for easy cleanup. Travel + Leisure's Kristine Thomason wore a brand new pair of the sneakers during a trip to Hawaii and said that after eight days of hiking, jogging and walking, her feet were "completely blister-free."
$160, Allbirds
Hoka Bondi 8 (men's and women's)
The Hoka Bondi 8 stands out in the sneaker crowd. That's thanks to the bright color options available and the shoes' thick, cushioned soles. Good Housekeeping named the Bondi 8 one of the best walking shoes for men and women, noting that the substantial soles and "breathable mesh upper strike a balance between stability and flexibility" that impressed the review team.
Women's: $165, Hoka
Men's: $165, Hoka
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 (women's)
If the name of the shoe fits, wear it. The Cloudfoam Pure is "insanely comfortable," Travel + Leisure declared, thanks to the soft Cloudfoam midsole and flexible upper that moves with you while still supporting the ankle. These shoes were put to the test, and Travel + Leisure found "they held up on long, hilly city walks and park trails" with "zero rubbing or foot fatigue."
$40.11, Amazon
On Cloud 5 (men's)
Plush and supportive, the On Cloud 5 sneaker is as comfortable at the end of the day as it is at the start. These shoes are lightweight and have breathable mesh uppers, a foam midsole and a molded heel that keeps the foot in place. Each pair comes with two options for laces: the traditional kind and On's elastic "hands-free speed-lacing system," which "locks" the foot in.
$130, Amazon
Kizik Lima (unisex)
Kizik's hands-free footwear makes getting ready for the day a breeze. The Lima is one of Kizik's cushiest options, with foam outsoles, a breathable knit upper and extra ankle padding. The best thing about Kizik's hands-free technology is "you can slip your feet into them without bending or using your hands, and they don't lose their shape or fit," The Strategist's Diksha Basu said. They're stylish and also inclusive, with standard, wide and extra-wide sizes available.
$109, Amazon
Rothy's Almond Loafer (women's)
No breaking-in period necessary — Rothy's Almond Loafer flats are comfortable out of the box. They don't rub against the heel and have a roomy toe and cushy insole. These are true day-to-night shoes that work with an indoor-heavy itinerary (stops at museums, stores and restaurants), and can be dressed up or dressed down depending on where you're going. Classic colors like black and navy are always available, and there are also fun seasonal offerings, with recent options including bold patterns like zebra and python.
$179, Rothy's
