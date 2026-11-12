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Alexander: God, King, Man – gripping biography is a ‘riot from start to finish’

Winner of the 2026 Baillie Gifford prize takes us ‘closer to the truth’ about Macedonian ruler

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Historians have been “too kind‘ to Alexander; Richardson takes us closer to the ‘chillingly heroic’ truth.
(Image credit: Bloomsbury Publishing)

“In 336BC, Alexander was not great,” said Ioan Marc Jones in The Guardian. The newly crowned king of Macedon was a “wiry 20-year-old” seemingly unfit for a new role thrust on him by his father’s assassination.

Desperate to prove his worth, he “led an army into the Persian empire to confront Darius III, a man who ruled more than 50 million people”. Alexander was heavily outnumbered and “dissent rattled through his ranks”. Improbably, he defeated Darius, and went on to conquer “vast tracts of the world”. In this “brilliant” book, which last week won the 2026 Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction, Edmund Richardson, a classics professor at Durham University, tells the “story of that legend”.

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