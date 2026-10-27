Book reviews: ‘The Cauldron: The Making of the Modern Middle East’ and the ‘Death of an Ordinary Man’

Simon Sebag Montefiore writes about the Middle East and a moving memoir about what the end of life looks like

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Ibn Saud’s army on the march in 1911
Ibn Saud’s army on the march in 1911
(Image credit: Getty)
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‘The Cauldron: The Making of the Modern Middle East’ by Simon Sebag Montefiore

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