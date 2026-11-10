Features

Book reviews: ‘The Rush: California Gold, the Civil War, and the Making of the Modern World’ and ‘Redemption: Faith, Justice, and Sisterhood on Death Row’

Nathaniel Philbrick's fascinating deep dive into California's gold rush, and Lawrence Wright details a relationship between nuns and women on death row

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Prospectors seeking their riches (1849–60)
Prospectors seeking their riches (1849–60)
(Image credit: Alamy)
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‘The Rush: California Gold, the Civil War, and the Making of the Modern World’ by Nathaniel Philbrick

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