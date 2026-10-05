6 lavish homes in Mexico

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato

(Image credit: Luxury Portfolio International)

Villa Pacifica, a Mexican-modern three-bedroom located in the arts-rich Central Highlands city, is in the Centro Histórico area. The vaulted living room features a stone, floor-to-ceiling linear fireplace surround, heated floors, a wood tejamanil ceiling, and a glass wall; the stone-walled kitchen has a breakfast nook.

(Image credit: Luxury Portfolio International)

A sunroom and a balcony overlook the yard and garden. Restaurants and shops are walkable. $1,250,000 USD. Anne Martin Jones, CDR Bienes Raices San Miguel/Luxury Portfolio International, +52 (415) 178-0737

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco

(Image credit: Luxury Portfolio International)

This Spanish Colonial Revival villa in a coastal vacation destination is on a hillside with ocean views. The three-bedroom has saltillo tile floors, textured walls, arched doorways, exposed beams, and decorative tiles; the primary bedroom opens to a balcony with a hot tub; and the vibrant kitchen includes stainless appliances.

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(Image credit: Luxury Portfolio International)

Outside are a pool with lion fountains, a lounge area, and a grilling station. $985,000 USD. Marta Huante, P.V. Realty, S.A. de C.V./Luxury Portfolio International, +52 (322) 102-0010

Mexico City

(Image credit: Mexico Sotheby's International Realty)

Casa Thiers, in Anzures, an area within Miguel Hidalgo, is a 1949 Spanish-European-style estate. The six-bedroom main building has a central room with double-height, carved, coffered ceilings, stained glass, columns, and a single-piece Carrara marble staircase, while formal rooms feature original inlaid floors and a kitchen has marble counters and high-end appliances.

(Image credit: Mexico Sotheby's International Realty)

The property includes a two-bedroom guest house, a pool, terrace, and wood-fired oven. $5,642,336 USD. Maricruz Madrigal, Mexico Sotheby's International Realty, +52 (55) 5929-5252

Huatulco, Oaxaca

(Image credit: Mexico Sotheby's International Realty)

Overlooking the Gulf of Tehuantepec in a coastal town, this 1993, eight-bedroom estate has Mediterranean and Balinese influences across multiple structures. A cluster of two-bedroom bungalows have colorful details, and a dining and living area is topped by a hand-woven palapa and anchored by amate trees.

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(Image credit: Mexico Sotheby's International Realty)

Outside are a tennis court, pool, hot tub, patios, and a cable car connecting to a private beach. $8,000,000 USD. Laura de la Torre de Skipsey, Mexico Sotheby's International Realty, +52 (55) 3466-6198

La Paz, Baja California Sur

(Image credit: Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate)

Built in 2025, Equinox, a modern home on the Baja peninsula overlooks the Gulf of California. The minimalist, open-plan five-bedroom features marble floors, walls of glass framing the water, a floating wood staircase, a white kitchen, and baths punctuated with decorative tile.

(Image credit: Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate)

Sliders open to a terrace with an infinity pool, a spa, and desert landscaping. Beaches, dining, and shops are a short drive. $5,799,106 USD. Vanessa Fukunaga, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, +1 (310) 728-5915

Bucerias, Riviera Nayarit

(Image credit: MexHome Real Estate)

A block from Playa Bucerias on Banderas Bay about 13 miles from Puerto Vallarta, this furnished two-bedroom condo can be closed or opened into one or two units. The boho-inflected design includes rattan pendants, ceramic tile floors, and an open kitchen with an eat-in peninsula.

(Image credit: MexHome Real Estate)

Glass doors open to a balcony; amenities include a shared pool, hot tub, gym, and deeded underground parking. $379,000 USD. Curtis Brownlee, MexHome Real Estate - Bucerias, +52 (322) 368-8897