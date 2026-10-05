6 lavish homes in Mexico

Featuring a Spanish European–style estate in Mexico City and an eight-bedroom overlooking the Gulf of Tehuantepec

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Overlooking the Gulf of Tehuantepec in a coastal town, this 1993, eight-bedroom estate has Mediterranean and Balinese influences across multiple structures.
Overlooking the ocean in Huatulco, Oaxaca
(Image credit: Mexico Sotheby's International Realty)
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San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato

Villa Pacifica, a Mexican-modern three-bedroom located in the arts-rich Central Highlands city, is in the Centro Hist&amp;oacute;rico area.

(Image credit: Luxury Portfolio International)

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