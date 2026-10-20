6 sprawling single-story homes

Palo Alto, Calif.

(Image credit: Open Homes Photography)

In the Community Center neighborhood is this refreshed, 1973 mid-century modern atrium Eichler home. With the same owner for 53 years, the four-bedroom—plus office—has clerestory windows, its eponymous atrium, a brick fireplace flanked by glass walls, exposed beams, wood-clad walls and ceilings, and an updated kitchen and dining room.

(Image credit: Open Homes Photography)

Outside are a patio, mature landscaping, and an attached garage. Stanford University, dining, parks, and shops are a short drive. $4,988,000. Jennifer Buenrostro, Compass, (650) 224-9539

Belgrade, Mont.

(Image credit: Listivo)

This 2023, modern mountain home in the Gallatin Valley about 30 minutes north of Bozeman is set against Evan Reese Creek with mountain views. The great room features hickory hardwood floors, wood ceilings, and a stacked-stone Rumford fireplace, plus a chef's kitchen with a walk-in pantry, walnut cabinets, and a coffee bar.

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(Image credit: Listivo)

The more than 33-acre lot has two covered patios and a heated, attached garage. $4,595,000. Charlotte Durham, Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty, (406) 581-8891

Minneapolis

(Image credit: Spacecrafting)

On the National Register of Historic Places, Frank Lloyd Wright designed the Usonian Frieda and Henry J. Neils House, a 1951 mid-century modern, stone-clad home overlooking Cedar Lake.

(Image credit: Spacecrafting)

The L-shaped floor plan is anchored by a large fireplace, and the three-bedroom also includes larch paneling, marble stone walls, built-in furniture, and roof-line windows. A new garage is outside, plus patios, a firepit, and water views. $2,495,000. David Stickney and George Stickney, Coldwell Banker Realty, (952) 473-3000

Santa Barbara, Calif.

(Image credit: Village Properties / Luxury Portfolio International)

Built in 1977, this updated, open-plan, California modern-style home in Foothill has four bedrooms. The living room features wide-plank wood floors, tongue-and-groove wood ceilings, a stone fireplace, and a glass wall; the kitchen includes an oversized quartzite island; and a guest suite has a Japanese soaking tub.

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(Image credit: Village Properties / Luxury Portfolio International)

The nearly 1-and-a-half-acre lot with ocean and mountain views spans seating areas, gardens, a chicken coop, yard, sheds, and citrus trees. $5,395,000. Cimme Eordanidis, Village Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (805) 722-8480

East Hampton, N.Y.

(Image credit: Sotheby's International Realty - East Hampton Brokerage)

This 1985 organic-modern home in the Clearwater Beach Association was gut renovated in 2025. The five-bedroom's great room features high ceilings and arched shelf niches, while a second living room has a large conversation pit under a skylight, and the primary suite’s oversized glassed shower includes a built-in bench.

(Image credit: Sotheby's International Realty - East Hampton Brokerage)

A pool on the half-acre, fenced property is surrounded by yards, a deck, and a heated cabana. $2,650,000. Sotheby's International Realty - East Hampton Brokerage, Yorgos Tsibiridis, (646) 270-4544

Evanston, Ill.

(Image credit: Archi-pix)

Near Lake Michigan, this updated, 1955, three-bedroom ranch in a Chicago suburb is less than 10 minutes from town. The industrial modern style home includes exposed ducts, a black brick fireplace, dramatic chandeliers, and a kitchen with exposed brick and an eat-in quartz peninsula.

(Image credit: Archi-pix)

It also has a sunken dining room and primary bedroom with a glass slider to an outdoor space. The set-back lot has a fenced yard and brick patio. $550,000. Bryce Hoffman, Coldwell Banker Realty, (217) 502-4940