6 sprawling single-story homes

Featuring a Frank Lloyd Wright design overlooking a Minnesota lake and mountain views in Montana's Gallatin Valley

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East Hampton, N.Y. home
A 1985 home in East Hampton, N.Y.
(Image credit: Sotheby's International Realty - East Hampton Brokerage)
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Palo Alto, Calif.

Palo Alto, Calif. home

(Image credit: Open Homes Photography)

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