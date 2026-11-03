6 homes with glass walls
Featuring an award-winning house looking out over the Green Mountains of Vermont and a New York City brownstone with a private garden
Waterbury, Vt.
Vista House, an award-winning modern 2019 four-bedroom, is wrapped in floor-to-ceiling double-paned, argon-filled windows looking out on the Green Mountains. The chef’s kitchen includes a glass-walled breakfast nook, while the walk-out lower level has three suites, a kitchenette, a media room, and a living area.
Also on the wooded 12-acre property are a terrace, a cantilevered deck, and a screened porch, and ski areas and downtown are nearby. $3,400,000. Meg Kauffman, LandVest Christie’s International Real Estate, (802) 318-6034
Phoenix
About 10 minutes from Scottsdale’s Old Town, this 2018 modern five-bedroom on Camelback Mountain has a butterfly roofline resting on a glass-and-steel facade. The home has exposed beams and concrete walls, stone floors, and a kitchen with two eat-in islands.
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The 1-plus-acre lot includes a stone-wrapped pool, a firepit with built-in concrete seating, an outdoor kitchen, and decking with city and desert views. $8,499,000. Michel Edery, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, (480) 747-4795
Los Angeles
Designed by Craig Ellwood and James Tyler, the 1956 Kuderna House exemplifies California mid-century modern in all-glass, steel-framed form. In a gated Hollywood Hills community, the boxy twobedroom main house includes hand-poured terrazzo floors, walnut-clad walls, and an exposed brick fireplace.
The double lot includes flat yards, a patio, an infinity lap pool, and a one-bedroom guesthouse accessed by a canary-yellow spiral staircase. $4,995,000. Elizabeth Donovan, Coldwell Banker Realty, (213) 948-7983
New York City
This renovated 1910 four-story brownstone in South Harlem has an entirely glass back wall facing a private garden with a lawn, and alfresco dining areas. The modern four-bedroom has high ceilings, a steel-and-oak staircase, and an eat-in Gaggenau kitchen, plus a library, bar, den, and second-floor terrace.
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The home is walkable to Morningside Park, and near dining and cultural venues such as the Apollo Theater and the Studio Museum. $4,000,000. Jed Lewin, The Agency, (917) 609-0466
Biltmore Forest, N.C
Originally designed by Bert King, this 1964 glass-and-stone, mid-century modern four-bedroom with glass walls and skylights is about 15 minutes from Asheville. With large volumes of open space, the main area has wood floors and wood-clad ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, a clean-lined kitchen with open shelving, and floating stairs down to a walk-out lower level.
Several balconies and patios overlook the nearly 1.5-acre, wooded lot. $3,450,000. Brent Russell, Howard Hanna Beverly-Hanks Asheville-Downtown/ Luxury Portfolio International, (828) 528-1829
Denver
In Riverfront Park’s 2005 Glass House building, this one-bedroom condo has floor-to-ceiling windows that frame city, park, and mountain views. The updated apartment includes exposed concrete ceilings and posts, a sleek kitchen with marble subway tile, and a glass door to a balcony.
Among the shared amenities are a pool, grills, a theater, a club room, and a gym. Bike paths, green space, and pedestrian bridges to shops, dining, and venues are steps away. $559,000. Lindsay McBride, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, (303) 618-3622