6 homes with glass walls

Featuring an award-winning house looking out over the Green Mountains of Vermont and a New York City brownstone with a private garden

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Los Angeles home
This LA home exemplifies California mid-century modern
(Image credit: Gavin Cater (@caterphotography))
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Waterbury, Vt.

Waterbury, Vt. home

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

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