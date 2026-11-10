6 homes with glorious fall foliage

Stratton, Vt.

(Image credit: Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty)

This 2004 timber-frame home in southern Vermont is on more than 5 acres and abuts the Green Mountain National Forest. The five-bedroom’s great room features a block-stone fireplace, a wall of windows, and a kitchen with a pantry, while a lower level has a live-edge billiards table, wet bar, and media room.

(Image credit: Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty)

A screened porch and deck overlook the woods, and the property also includes a firepit, hot tub, and barn with a gym. $2,700,000. Betsy Wadsworth, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, (802) 579-8689

Woodstock, N.Y.

(Image credit: Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty)

Five minutes from town and Cooper Lake, this 1973 contemporary mountain home sits on more than 6 wooded acres. The renovated four-bedroom’s living room has an Italian plaster fireplace, oak beams, and pale wood floors. The open kitchen includes soapstone counters, and the primary bath has a soaker tub and heated floors.

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(Image credit: Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty)

A screened porch opens to a pool and deck, and there’s a newly built garage. $2,395,000. Laurie Ylvisaker and Leslie Foti, Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty, (845) 901-6129

New Marlborough, Mass.

(Image credit: Gavin Preuss Photography)

On more than 9 acres in the Berkshires, about 20 minutes from Great Barrington, this 2025 four-bedroom modern double-dome home features a main dome with vaulted, wood-clad ceilings with windowed panels, plus a loft that connects to a cupola with 360-degree treetop and East Mountain views.

(Image credit: Gavin Preuss Photography)

A theater, gym, sauna, two kitchens, and bonus space fill out the interior. Outside are yards, a deck, a garage, and a brook. $3,250,000. Tim Lovett, Compass, (413) 446-0059

Darby, Mont.

(Image credit: Engel & Völkers Western Frontier - Missoula)

This 2005 forested estate on more than 20 acres in the Bitterroot Valley includes two creeks. The three-bedroom main mountain home has hardwood floors, ceilings with exposed timber trusses, a chef’s kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and an upstairs bunk room.

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(Image credit: Engel & Völkers Western Frontier - Missoula)

Sharing the land are a two-bedroom guesthouse, patios, a pizza oven, a hot tub, a three-car garage with a studio, and parklike grounds. $5,950,000. Dawn Maddux, Engel & Völkers Western Frontier—Missoula, (406) 550-4131

Oregon, Wis.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

Started as a homestead in 1837, Five Bridges Farm, an 80-acre estate about 15 minutes from Madison, is dotted with many tree varieties, with Swan Creek running throughout. The 2018 modern four-bedroom has a 30-foot-high central room with floating stairs, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a woodstove.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate)

The land includes prairie, pasture, and forest and has a restored barn, a riding arena with paddocks, a studio, and a tree house. $6,000,000. Melissa LeGrand, Christie’s International Real Estate @properties elleven, (608) 438-2130

Egremont, Mass

(Image credit: Eric Limon)

This 1970 gambrel-roof A-frame in the Berkshires is on almost an acre surrounded by mature deciduous trees. The onebedroom has wood-clad walls, vaulted ceilings, a mid-century modern fireplace, a bedroom loft, and a wall of windows framing leafy views. A basement has room for guests, a den, and an office.

(Image credit: Eric Limon)

A screened porch and deck look out onto the property, which is less than 10 minutes from Catamount Mountain Resort. $589,000. Antonio Segalla, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (413) 329-4075