Features

6 homes with glorious fall foliage

Featuring a house in the Berkshires that has a cupola with 360-degree treetop views and an 80-acre Oregon estate with a restored barn and riding arena

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New Marlborough, Mass. home
New Marlborough, Mass. home
(Image credit: Gavin Preuss Photography)

Stratton, Vt.

Stratton, Vt. home

(Image credit: Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty)

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