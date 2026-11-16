Features

6 homes for big family dinners

Featuring a shingled house in Connecticut with waterfront views and a circa-1760 Georgian with hand-painted wallpaper in Charleston

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Houston home
A Mediterranean-style six-bedroom in Houston, Texas
(Image credit: TK Images)
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Houston

Houston home

(Image credit: TK Images)

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