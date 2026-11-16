6 homes for big family dinners
Featuring a shingled house in Connecticut with waterfront views and a circa-1760 Georgian with hand-painted wallpaper in Charleston
Houston
This 2008 Mediterranean-style six bedroom in Sherwood Forest has an open main room with arched stone walls and a beamed kitchen with a granite island, double wall ovens, and a pantry. The home also has a bar and wine room.
The primary suite has a coffered ceiling and a soaker tub with a stone surround. The nearly 2-acre lot includes a balcony, kitchen, pool, and fireplace, and covered alfresco dining areas. $7,495,000. Carol Wolfe, Coldwell Banker Realty, (512) 731-3367
Westport, Conn.
On Compo Mill Cove, this 2016 shingled waterfront home has an airy, double-height dining area with exposed beams that’s connected to a kitchen with an eat-in island, a double refrigerator, and a walk-in pantry.
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The living room includes a stone fireplace and a banquette, and a primary suite and four guest bedrooms are upstairs. The almost half-acre lot has a pool, play set, patio, and built-in grill and oven. $6,800,000. Carly Woodard, William Pitt Sotheby’s International, (917) 575-3416
Palm Springs, Calif.
Sheepfold, a 2026 desert modern four-bedroom in the San Jacinto Mountains, includes a main living area with natural travertine floors, a sunken living room with a fireplace wall, and a long eat-in island next to the dining area. A preserved boulder fronts the entry to the primary suite area.
Outside on the half-acre property are a pool with a bathing shelf holding two boulders, plus a hot tub and a patio with mountain views. $9,000,000. Keith Markovitz, Compass, (760) 904-5234
Charleston, S.C.
In historic South of Broad, this renovated circa-1760 expanded Georgian townhome features a formal dining room with wainscoting and hand-painted wallpaper, a kitchen with high-end appliances, a wine storage area, and a bar.
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The four-bedroom includes 11-foot ceilings, multiple seating areas and guest rooms, and floor-to-ceiling metal-framed windows. Out back are a patio, small pool, and off-street parking. White Point Garden, a playground, and dining are walkable. $8,595,000. Bonnie Geer, William Means Real Estate, (843) 870-0521
Winnetka, Ill.
Built in 1929, this art-deco-inflected neoclassical mansion in a Chicago suburb features a chef’s kitchen with generous seating, a dining room with gilded moldings and French doors, and multiple guest suites. The renovated six-bedroom also has a lacquered blue family room, a yoga room, and a four-car garage.
The 1.25-acre lot includes patios, pergolas, paths, and terraces. Northwestern University is a 15-minute drive. $7,999,900. Jena Radnay, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (847) 881-0200
Minneapolis
In the Seward neighborhood, this 1912 updated American Foursquare near the walkable Milwaukee Avenue Historic District has a dining area with a built-in window seat and china cabinet, dark wood paneling, and a colonnade that connects to the living room.
The three-bedroom’s finished lower level has cork floors, a den, a fitness area, laundry, and a bathroom. A fenced backyard has plantings, a garage, and a deck. $500,000. Daren Jensen, Edina Realty/Luxury Portfolio International, (612) 720-6284