Prevent and the changing landscape of British extremism

The UK’s counter-terrorism scheme has been blighted by well-publicised failures and accusations of prejudice. Is it fit for purpose?

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A line of police vehicles escorting Axel Rudakubana to sentencing in 2025
In 2024-25, there were 8,778 referrals to Prevent, an all-time high
(Image credit: Ryan Jenkinson / Getty Images)

Developed after 9/11 and during the Iraq War, Prevent is the first of four pillars of the government’s counter-terrorism strategy for England, Scotland and Wales (together, they make up the “four Ps”: Prevent, Pursue, Protect, Prepare).

It has three main objectives: tackling the ideological causes of terrorism, intervening early to stop people becoming radicalised, and enabling those who have engaged with terrorism to “disengage and rehabilitate”. Prevent is, in theory, not about getting people “into trouble”, but about helping those “susceptible to radicalisation” with early intervention.

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