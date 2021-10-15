British officials mourn the 'absolutely devastating' death of MP David Amess

Tributes have begun rolling in following the fatal attack on conservative British lawmaker David Amess, who was reportedly stabbed to death during a meeting with his local constituency Friday morning, writes Sky News. A man has reportedly since been arrested in connection to the incident.

"A tragic day for our democracy," said former U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May on Twitter.

Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Sir David Amess. A decent man and respected Parliamentarian, killed in his own community while carrying out his public duties. A tragic day for our democracy. My thoughts and prayers are with David’s family. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) October 15, 2021

Carrie Johnson, wife of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, called the news "absolutely devastating."

Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children. — Carrie Johnson (@carrielbjohnson) October 15, 2021

And Brendan Cox, widower to late U.K. lawmaker Jo Cox —who was murdered on her way to a routine constituency meeting in 2016 — said Amess' death "brings everything back."

My thoughts and love are with David’s family. They are all that matter now. This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now. pic.twitter.com/hwRN0PODPK — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) October 15, 2021

Other British lawmakers and officials — both current and former —took to Twitter to share their condolences and regards for Amess and his family, as well.

Heartbroken that we have lost Sir David Amess MP. A great common sense politician and a formidable campaigner with a big heart, and tremendous generosity of spirit - including towards those he disagreed with. RIP my friend. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) October 15, 2021

such devastating news that David Amess MP a decent and well respected man has lost his life whilst doing his job helping people. my thoughts are with his family friends and staff — Julie Elliott (@JulieElliottMP) October 15, 2021

Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess' murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role. My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him. Let us remember him and what he did with his life. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) October 15, 2021

This is the most devastating, horrific & tragic news. David Amess was a kind & thoroughly decent man - & he was the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet. Words cannot adequately express the horror of what has happened today. Right now, my heart goes out to David’s family — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) October 15, 2021

2/2: Sir David was doing what he did best, representing the people of Southend West. It is appalling that he was attacked like this going about his business representing his constituents. — James Morris MP (@JamesMorris) October 15, 2021

Appalling to hear that Sir David Amess MP has been killed - simply doing his job. David was a marvellous representative for his constituency and passionately championed the causes he cared about. I will miss him. My thoughts go out to his family, staff and many friends. RIP — Diana Johnson MP 💙😷🌈 (@DianaJohnsonMP) October 15, 2021

I knew David both from my days as a councillor in Essex and as a fellow MP. One of life’s truly nice people, a gentleman, who was always ready to give his help to anyone who needed it. So shocked and saddened by this awful news. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) October 15, 2021

"He's the kind of person who gives parliament a good name." Sir Peter Bottomley pays tribute to Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who has died after being stabbed at a surgery in his constituency. Get the latest updates: https://t.co/1B1wLbxnFF pic.twitter.com/rebDeS5jNg — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 15, 2021

The flags outside of 10 Downing Street fly half-mast after the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess. Essex Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Read more: https://t.co/5fX9ZqCYXZ pic.twitter.com/98AT9mcu9J — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 15, 2021

The 69-year-old Amess had served in parliament since 1983, writes Sky News. He and his wife have five children. Read more at Sky News.