The Assassin: action-packed caper is 'terrific fun'

Keeley Hawes stars as a former hitwoman drawn out of retirement for 'one last job'

Keeley Hawes as Julie in The Assassin
A 'perfectly crafted' comedy thriller set on a Greek island
(Image credit: Robert Viglasky / Prime Video / Two Brothers Pictures)
By
published

"The Assassin" is an "absolute cracker", said Tom Peck in The Times. Comedy thrillers are hard to "pull off" but Amazon's new six-part show is an "education in how it should be done".

Keeley Hawes stars as Julie, a former hitwoman who is living a quiet life on a Greek island when she's "drawn out of retirement for one last job". To make things even more stressful, her son Edward (Freddie Highmore) has just come to visit her for the first time in four years.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

