Will the under-16s social media ban work?

PM’s about-turn on Australia-style ban suggests a ‘dead-duck administration grasping for a legacy’

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Close-up on the hands of boys looking at their smartphones
A ban could push young people towards darker, harder-to-regulate parts of the web
(Image credit: Matt Cardy / Getty Images)

It’s funny what the pressure of a ticking clock can do to a prime minister, said Hannah Barnes in The New Statesman. Just a few months ago, when more than 60 Labour MPs signed an open letter calling for a social media ban for under-16s, Keir Starmer wasn’t convinced. His own teenage children, he told MPs, had benefitted from using social media.

But with a leadership challenge looming, the panicking PM has suddenly “latched” on to this popular policy. He announced this week that, from next year, under-16s would be banned from social media platforms including Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, X and Instagram. “I am not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children,” he declared.

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